TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

TAN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,460. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

