Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $69.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $29,715,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

