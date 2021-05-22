TradeLink Capital LLC Takes Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. FuelCell Energy makes up 3.4% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

FCEL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,093,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

