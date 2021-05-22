Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT at $121.90

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Cogeco Communications stock remained flat at $$94.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 336. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

