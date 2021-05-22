Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after buying an additional 2,070,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,938,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after buying an additional 137,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 290,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after buying an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,409. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

