Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,728 shares of company stock worth $8,733,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

ILMN stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.62. 883,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,816. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.06 and its 200 day moving average is $386.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.