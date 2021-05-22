Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $13,455.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $702,316.80.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95.

On Monday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96.

RUN stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 5,473,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,149.54 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.