Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.72 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $136.05. 3,718,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

