Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,150,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,126,619. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.