$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. 1,212,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

