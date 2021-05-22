Keybank National Association OH Has $108.42 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,168 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.73% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $108,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,230,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 291,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. 703,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

