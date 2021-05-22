Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.79 ($2.24).

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of EMG stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 172.90 ($2.26). 2,182,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,078. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.26). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

In other Man Group news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

