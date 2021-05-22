Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,712.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.20. 606,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,075. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.69 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.