United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Trimmed by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

UPS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

