$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of ($5.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 773,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,643. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.