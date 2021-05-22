Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 11,282 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,135,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. 1,423,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.