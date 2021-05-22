Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 600 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,922,015. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.76. The stock had a trading volume of 904,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,953. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

