Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 44.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,592 shares of company stock worth $9,975,326. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,952. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

