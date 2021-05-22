First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 1,365 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $6.49 on Friday, reaching $506.72. 610,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

