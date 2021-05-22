Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

