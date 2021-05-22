Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,585,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,076,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,155,529. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

