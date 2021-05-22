Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.18 million-$623.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.35 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.22. The company had a trading volume of 718,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,874. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $320.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.70 and a 200 day moving average of $269.16.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

