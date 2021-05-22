Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,836 shares during the quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

NYSE TV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.62. 1,041,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,942. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.