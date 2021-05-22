China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP grew its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYD. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CYD stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $653.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

