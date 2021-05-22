WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.15.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $327.23. The company had a trading volume of 733,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,343. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,168 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

