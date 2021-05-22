Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Joia M. Johnson Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $193.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average is $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

