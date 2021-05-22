Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. 999,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.