DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

DSDVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

DSDVY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.25. 47,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $120.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

