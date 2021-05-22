OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.50 million.

Shares of OPTN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,459. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

