Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $57.92

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $37.77 million and approximately $937,051.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $57.92 or 0.00153433 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00375725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00189013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00827049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.