KuCoin Token Reaches One Day Volume of $30.56 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $529.40 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.61 or 0.00017504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.45 or 0.00864745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00090033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

