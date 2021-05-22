Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

VIPS traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,027,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339,792. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

