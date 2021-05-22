United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,309,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,178 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $247,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.30. 10,527,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,489,131. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

