Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 742 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.05.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.00. 935,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

