Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 232,703 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 232,703 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $92,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $80.07. 2,782,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.