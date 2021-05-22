Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $123.90 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,599 shares during the period. Flex accounts for 3.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 1.36% of Flex worth $123,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Flex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

