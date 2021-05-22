Gs Investments Inc. Buys 1,680 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

