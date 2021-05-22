Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 345,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 112,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 71,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 363,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,146. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

