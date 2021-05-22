Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $88.34. 9,326,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,205,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

