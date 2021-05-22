SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,291 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 730,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,468. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.