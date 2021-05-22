Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 74,193 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,193 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 3.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $68.26. 193,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

