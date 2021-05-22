iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,268 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 5.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $186,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

IYR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. 6,711,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,627,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.94. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

