$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $48,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $43,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. 2,719,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

