ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 77.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,832. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

