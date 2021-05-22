Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. 1,209,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.