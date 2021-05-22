Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Raised by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 747,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,587,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,493. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.