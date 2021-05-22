Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for approximately 1.7% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Callaway Golf worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,847. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.