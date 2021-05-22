Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 159 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $380.72. 1,706,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

