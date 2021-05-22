Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,548 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,032,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,091. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.