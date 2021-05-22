Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stake Boosted by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.13% of Barnes Group worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

